Four Reasons Why Your Sex Drive is Low

We all know that sexual satisfaction plays a crucial part in every romantic relationship. If you are a guy and you are not satisfying your lady enough sexually, chances are she would cheat on you and if you are a lady not sexually satisfying your boyfriend or husband enough, he might cheat on you too.

But then, a lot of times the problem that most couples face might be one of them having a low sex drive. You know, he or she is hardly in the mood. We all think low sex drive is something that probably comes with mood but a lot of times this problem comes up due to some of the habits we build. If you’ve been wondering why your sex drive is low, it could be due to a number of lifestyle habits that are causing you to feel worn down in other areas of your life.

Below are some of the habits that play a role in lowering your sex drive:

Making alcohol your best friend

When your alcohol intake is high, it could lower your sex drive. Medically, too much alcohol may lead to premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction. So, try and cut down on how much you take alcohol. You should deliberately indulge in diets that will nourish your libido. Instead of spending so much money on alcohol, why not use it on fruits? Fruits like, bananas, watermelon; avocados are good sex drive fruits.

Lack of exercise

The same way visiting the gym gets blood pumping is the same way it will get your blood pumping in the bedroom. Lack of workouts can greatly reduce your desire to have sex. To build a good sex drive, you should cultivate the habit of working out as it will keep you physically active in bed. For ladies, pelvic exercises like ‘Kegels’ can help you experience better orgasm by strengthening the vagina muscles.

Not feeling good about yourself

Your self-image might actually be plaguing your chances at a happy sex life. If you are not feeling yourself, there is no probability that you are going to want to have sex with someone else. When you are always harboring attitudes of low self esteem, low self-worth, or lack of self love, it can make you lose interest in sex.

You are a workaholic

You see, there is absolutely nothing wrong in working hard and all but then, you should always consider your health limits. Being stressed out a lot has a way of lowering your sex drive. Hustling 24/7 will leave you physically drained that there will be no strength left to play around with your partner’s body in the bedroom. So, as you work hard, learn to take enough rest too.