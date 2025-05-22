Four Dead, Including Three Children, in Suspected Katsina Food Poisoning

Four people, including three children, have died from suspected food poisoning in Kaga Hassan Quarters, Magama Jibia, Katsina State. Police sources confirmed the incident on Thursday morning.

The victims were identified as Hussaina Ayuba, Ahmed Ayuba, and Nana Ayuba.

They died while receiving treatment at Jibia General Hospital after eating what is believed to be poisoned food. A fourth victim, 12-year old Hafsat Ayuba, is currently recovering and still under medical care.

Authorities arrested a 20 year-old woman, Fatima Abdulkadir, who prepared the spaghetti noodles suspected to have caused the poisoning.

Two other individuals were also detained in connection with the incident.

Security officials visited the scene, and the bodies of the deceased were released to their families for burial according to Islamic traditions.