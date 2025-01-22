Former Senator Ekweremadu’s Wife Released from UK Prison After Conviction for Organ Trafficking

Beatrice Ekweremadu, the wife of former Nigerian Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, has returned to Nigeria following her release from a UK prison. Beatrice was jailed in March 2023 for her involvement in an organ trafficking case.

A UK court convicted her, her husband Ike, and a doctor of facilitating the travel of a young Nigerian man to Britain to exploit him for organ harvesting.

While Beatrice was sentenced to four years and six months in prison, Ike received a nine-year, eight-month sentence. After serving part of her term, Beatrice’s release marks a pivotal moment for her family and community.

Her release sparked widespread celebrations in her hometown, Mpu, Enugu State. On Wednesday, January 17, 2025, traders at the Orie Mpu market abandoned their wares and danced through the streets, singing songs of praise and gratitude.

“It is a great day for us,” said Benjamin Chijioke, President General of the Mpu Town Union Federated. “People are shedding tears of joy, especially those who depended on the family’s philanthropic disposition to survive. Today is our Orie market day, and the whole market was agog with celebration.”

Beatrice returned to Nigeria on Tuesday, January 16, 2025, reuniting with her family in Abuja. A former aide to Ike Ekweremadu confirmed her release, stating, “Yes, she’s released now. She is currently in Nigeria. She will not go back to the UK.”

The details surrounding her early release remain unclear, as her original sentence was set to last until 2027. Speculations about a possible pardon or other legal intervention are yet to be confirmed.

The Ekweremadu family holds a revered status in Mpu due to their philanthropy and support for the community. Locals expressed hope that Ike Ekweremadu would also be released soon.

Kingsley Chioke, a resident, remarked, “That’s great news—one down, one to go. Congratulations to us. To God, we give all the glory.”

