Close Menu
    advert
    Subscribe

    Forest Forward Taiwo Awoniyi Undergoes Urgent Surgery

    0
    By on Sports
    Image credit: Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest has confirmed that Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi has undergone urgent surgery following an abdominal injury sustained during Sunday’s match against Leicester City, where he collided with the goalpost.
    The club also asserts that further updates on his recovery will be provided when appropriate.
    “The club can confirm Taiwo Awoniyi has undergone urgent surgery following an abdominal injury sustained during Sunday’s match against Leicester City. Everyone at Nottingham Forest sends their best wishes to Taiwo. The club will provide further updates when appropriate.”
    In the encounter, Awoniyi was subbed on in the 83rd minute, replacing Ibrahim Sangaré.

    Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.