Forest Forward Taiwo Awoniyi Undergoes Urgent Surgery

Nottingham Forest has confirmed that Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi has undergone urgent surgery following an abdominal injury sustained during Sunday’s match against Leicester City, where he collided with the goalpost.

The club also asserts that further updates on his recovery will be provided when appropriate.

In the encounter, Awoniyi was subbed on in the 83rd minute, replacing Ibrahim Sangaré.