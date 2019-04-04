Five Ways You Can Survive Lagos Traffic

There is no doubt that Lagos state is the biggest and busiest city in Nigeria. And just like most busy cities in the world, Lagos is notorious for its traffic gridlock that is enough to send any average driver crazy.

The traffic would have been bearable but for the presence of impatient drivers and riders, pedestrians are in a hurry; it’s more like everyone wants to get home the same time. And with everyone hurrying to find their way out of the traffic jam, there is bound to be traffic.

It is even worse when you are inside a commercial bus, “Danfo”, not only are you stuck in traffic but you are also dealing with Lagos sun and heat. In that kind of situation, you are bound to get frustrated.

Now, because of how terrible the traffic is Lagos is usually, Lagosians end up spending six hours when going from the Island to the mainland. These things are enough to drive a sane man crazy.

But, you know the good news? For every problem, there is always a way out.

Read below to find out some tips on how you can survive Lagos traffic.

Leave your house early

In Lagos, the normal routine has always been, leave early and arrive late. If you have an appointment, say an interview by 9am and you are serious about meeting up, then you need to leave your house at least by 5am or risk getting stuck in traffic. When you leave as early as possible, you will be able to beat traffic and you might spend less than half of the regular time.

Your spirit, soul and body should be prepared

To be honest, Lagos traffic is not for the faint-hearted. The first time I came to Lagos and was stuck in traffic, I arrived home that day traumatized. But with time, I actually got used to it. In Lagos, you just have to come to terms with the fact that there will be traffic on the road. That way, it will be easier for you to cope.

Take your earphone with you

Seriously, earphones are known to save a lot of Lagosians from the frustrations that comes with the traffic. We all know that heavy traffic comes with a terrible boredom and the best way to kill the boredom is to listen to music.

Make sure your tummy is full

There is no doubt that a hungry man is an angry man. So, make sure your tummy is full before you leave for your destination in the morning. But in case you were not able to eat at home, you can always buy gala and a cold drink while on transit. Seriously, “Gala” has been saving lives since 1952.

Don’t Oversleep inside the bus

Most time when you are stuck in traffic, you would want to rest your head a little and sleep. This usually happens when you are going to work in the morning and you didn’t get enough sleep in the night because you woke up early. You can sleep a little but please don’t overdo it. In fact, sleeping in “Danfo” is very dangerous as you might risk missing your bus top. Bus conductors don’t give a damn if they have passed your bus stop or not, as long as they are getting paid.

Lagos is actually a fun city but for the traffic. But then, as long as it is something you can handle, then it’s fine. Just relax and enjoy your ride while in traffic. Being anxious or impatient wouldn’t clear the roads or accelerate the vehicle. So it is best to calm down knowing that you will get home sooner or later.