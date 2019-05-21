Five Unbelievable Things Your Mobile Phone Can Do

Ever imagined yourself stranded in the middle of nowhere and with no one to assist you, your mobile phone is always there to get you out of that situation. In grave emergencies, your mobile phone can technically save your life. Here are some incredible things your mobile phone can do that you probably did not know:

Emergency Services

Did you know that the emergency number worldwide for ALL mobile phones including those used in Nigeria is 112? If you find yourself out of cell reception or coverage, simply dial 112 and your mobile phone will search for any existing network within your area to establish the emergency number for you. Funny enough, the emergency number 112 can be dialed when your phone is locked and this service is absolutely FREE.

All Mobile Phones have Hidden Battery Power

Experiencing low battery? Do not be afraid because your mobile phone has hidden battery power. Simply press *3370#. Do this when your battery is almost flat. Once done, your mobile phone will restart in a special way with this new reserve battery and the instrument will show you a 50% increase in battery life. This reserve will be recharged when next you plug your phone to charge.

Do you know that this secret is written on the manual of your mobile phone but you simply do not have the patience to go through it?

Locked Your Car Keys in the Car??

If you ever lock your remote keyless car keys in the car and the spare keys are at home, call someone at home on the phone from your cell phone. Hold your cell phone very close to the door of your car and have the person at home press the unlock button of the spare key. Guess what??? Your car door will open and this saves someone from having to drive your car keys to you. Distance is no object. You can be thousands of miles away and this will work. I have tried it myself and it works.

Disabling a Stolen Mobile

Do you want to check your mobile phone’s serial number? Just type the following digits on your phone *#06#. Endeavour to put the * before the #06# sequence. Once you are done entering this code, a 15-digit code will appear on the screen that is unique to your mobile phone. Be sure to write down the code somewhere safe. If your mobile phone is stolen, call your service provider and give them the 15-digit code. This code enables your service provider block your phone and even though the sim card is changed, your mobile phone becomes entirely useless to the person who stole your phone.

Again, this is written on the manual of any mobile phone you buy but I am sure you barely have time to thoroughly go through it. If this simple process was applied by many phone users, there will be no point in phone theft.

ATM Pin Number Reversal

I have heard many Nigerians say they have been robbed at gun point or even forced to withdraw money under duress from robbers. In an event like this, you can notify the police by entering your PIN # in reverse order. Let’s see an example, if the pin of my ATM card is 9876, the ATM recognizes that your PIN number is backwards from the ATM card you placed in the machine. The machine will still give you the money you requested but unknown to your robbers, the police will be immediately dispatched to that location. It is worthy to note that all ATMs carry this emergency sequencer by law.

Can you see why I said your mobile phone can technically save your life when stranded? Now you know, help spread the word!!!