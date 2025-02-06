FIRS, Customs, Others Push Tinubu’s 2025 Budget to ₦54.2 Trillion—Boom or Burden?

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;
1. President Bola Tinubu has increased the proposed 2025 budget from ₦49.7 trillion to ₦54.2 trillion, citing additional revenues from key government agencies. According to the presidency, this was due to the ₦1.4 trillion from the FIRS, ₦1.2 trillion from Customs, and ₦1.8 trillion from other agencies. Tinubu’s adjustment was communicated to both legislative chambers, with Senate President Godswill Akpabio referring it to the Appropriations Committee for urgent review. The budget is expected to be passed before the end of February.
2. Dangote Petroleum Refinery has exported two cargoes of jet fuel, totaling about 130 million liters, to Saudi Arabia, marking progress toward its goal of making Nigeria a refining hub. Aliko Dangote highlighted the refinery’s 550,000bpd output and emphasized the need to protect local industries rather than rely on imports. He pointed out that developed nations safeguard their industries and called for similar policies in Nigeria. NESG Chairman Niyi Yusuf praised Dangote’s investments, stressing that large domestic projects are crucial for Nigeria’s $1 trillion economy goal.
3. UK Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has proposed extending the residency requirement for British citizenship from 6 to 15 years. She also wants to tighten rules on indefinite leave to remain (ILR), extending eligibility from 5 to 10 years and barring those with criminal records or reliance on benefits. Badenoch argues current policies create a “conveyor belt” to citizenship, straining public services. Labour’s Angela Eagle dismissed the proposal, citing Tory failures on immigration. Badenoch, who previously admitted her party “got it wrong” on migration, insists the policy will reduce numbers but declined to specify by how much.
4. More than 100 female prisoners in Goma, DR Congo, were raped and burned alive during a jailbreak amid the M23 rebel group’s takeover, according to a UN report seen by the BBC. Between 165 and 167 women were assaulted by male inmates before the prison was set on fire. The UN estimates at least 2,900 people were killed in the fighting, with mass burials underway. Despite an announced ceasefire, M23 launched a new offensive, capturing Nyabibwe. Malawi plans to withdraw peacekeepers after three of its soldiers were killed, while South Africa vows to stay. Goma now faces a cholera outbreak due to water shortages and corpses in the streets.
5. Nollywood stars are mourning actress Pat Ugwu, who passed away at 35. Actor Emeka Okoye announced her death on Instagram, sharing funeral details and expressing grief over the industry’s recent losses. He prayed for protection for his colleagues in 2025. The cause of her death remains unclear. Celebrities like Rita Edochie, Destiny Etiko, and Nkechi Blessing also reacted to the news. Pat, who lost her father in 2021, will be buried on February 7, 2025.