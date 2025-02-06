FIRS, Customs, Others Push Tinubu’s 2025 Budget to ₦54.2 Trillion—Boom or Burden?

4. More than 100 female prisoners in Goma, DR Congo, were raped and burned alive during a jailbreak amid the M23 rebel group’s takeover, according to a UN report seen by the BBC. Between 165 and 167 women were assaulted by male inmates before the prison was set on fire. The UN estimates at least 2,900 people were killed in the fighting, with mass burials underway. Despite an announced ceasefire, M23 launched a new offensive, capturing Nyabibwe. Malawi plans to withdraw peacekeepers after three of its soldiers were killed, while South Africa vows to stay. Goma now faces a cholera outbreak due to water shortages and corpses in the streets.

5. Nollywood stars are mourning actress Pat Ugwu, who passed away at 35. Actor Emeka Okoye announced her death on Instagram, sharing funeral details and expressing grief over the industry’s recent losses. He prayed for protection for his colleagues in 2025. The cause of her death remains unclear. Celebrities like Rita Edochie, Destiny Etiko, and Nkechi Blessing also reacted to the news. Pat, who lost her father in 2021, will be buried on February 7, 2025.