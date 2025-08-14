spot_img
August 14, 2025 - 3:09 PM

FIRS Achieves 2025 Oil Revenue Goal Ahead of Schedule as Niger Delta Stability Spurs Growth

BusinessFinance
— By: Ken Ibenne

Months earlier than intended, the Federal Inland Revenue Service met its oil and gas tax income aim for 2025, a trend regarded as a big success for Nigeria’s economic recovery initiative.

The milestone celebrates a rare blend of enhanced security in the oil-rich Niger Delta, higher production volumes, and a revived cooperation between fiscal authorities and national security forces.

 

Still Nigeria’s main source of foreign exchange earnings and a crucial instrument of government funding is oil. But in recent years, fluctuating global prices, pipeline vandalism, and security threats in the Niger Delta had dampened the industry’s potential. A greater security presence this year has not only reduced disturbances but also increased investor confidence, therefore enabling companies to run at higher capacity and produce more taxable income.

 

The News Chronicle understands that when Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Mus,a made a courtesy visit to the FIRS headquarters in Abuja, the breakthrough was celebrated. Both sides agreed that steady income and general economic development are directly related to ongoing peace in oil-producing areas. The meeting’s conversations also brought attention to the federal government’s recent authorization of over 1,500 housing units for security personnel, a decision intended to boost efficiency and morale.

 

This accomplishment coincides with President Bola Tinubu’s drive to boost nondebt income, lower borrowing, and direct more resources into essential infrastructure and defense. Fuel subsidy elimination, tax expansion, and focused security measures—all elements of the government’s reforms—have helped to foster an environment more conducive for revenue generation.

 

General Musa complimented FIRS’s leadership for changing the performance of the agency, pointing out that maintaining military operations and procurement depends on rising revenue flows. As a means to reinforce regional security ties and demonstrate Nigeria’s leadership in the continent, he also cited the forthcoming African Chiefs of Defence Staff Conference to be held in Abuja later this month.

 

Early reaching the 2025 oil and gas revenue target provides a good signal to investors and development partners who so carefully monitor the performance of Nigeria’s economy for fiscal managers. Though nonoil revenue creation is still a work in progress, the stimulus from the petroleum industry gives much-needed financial breathing room to pay national needs and maintain growth momentum in the next few months.

Chelsea Squad to Gift Club World Cup Bonus Share to Honour Diogo Jota and Andre Silva
You Are Not A Tourist, Nigerians Are Suffering- Obi Condemns Tinubu’s Extended Foreign Trips
