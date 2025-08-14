spot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 14, 2025 - 2:53 PM

Chelsea Squad to Gift Club World Cup Bonus Share to Honour Diogo Jota and Andre Silva

Sports
— By: Ken Ibenne

Chelsea Squad to Gift Club World Cup Bonus Share to Honour Diogo Jota and Andre Silva

Chelsea’s players are set to make a genuine gesture by giving a part of their Club World Cup income to the family of the deceased footballers Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, who perished tragically in a devastating car accident.

The decision reflects not just the harmony inside the game but also the growing culture of compassion among top-tier football players.

Both brothers were well known in European football circles for their skill and devotion to the game. Their demise devastated the football world; fans from all over, clubs, and pals paid tributes. Chelsea’s team has chosen to support the family with the profits from the Club World Cup, hence honoring their memory beyond words.

The News Chronicle knows that arguments inside the Chelsea camp started soon after news of the accident surfaced. Senior players reportedly championed the group act of giving, convinced that football should serve more than just competition—it should also be a venue for solidarity. According to source reports, the proceeds will be collected from each player’s bonus rewards gained throughout the illustrious international competition.

From the Club World Cup, a competition among the champions from all continents, Chelsea received a lot of money and visibility. Still, the players’ willingness to forfeit a portion of those earnings emphasizes the emotional load this loss has brought in the football world. The Blues hope to offer real assistance and send a strong message about empathy in athletics by funding Jota and Silva’s family.

Beyond financial aid, Chelsea’s tribute is expected to inspire other teams and players to follow suit, using their platform for good in moments of loss. Combining the competitive attitude with compassion, this project shows how achievements on the pitch might also reflect heart triumphs.

Chelsea’s action reminds us that the true legacy of football lies in the relationships it creates rather than only in cups, as supporters recall Diogo Jota and Andre Silva for their talent, energy, and sportsmanship.

Previous article
Nigerian Breweries, MTN, and Nestlé set to Begin Dividend Payouts in 2026
Next article
FIRS Achieves 2025 Oil Revenue Goal Ahead of Schedule as Niger Delta Stability Spurs Growth
Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

FIRS Achieves 2025 Oil Revenue Goal Ahead of Schedule as Niger Delta Stability Spurs Growth

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Months earlier than intended, the Federal Inland Revenue Service...

Nigerian Breweries, MTN, and Nestlé set to Begin Dividend Payouts in 2026

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Some of Nigeria's biggest and most reliable dividend-paying companies...

BREAKING: DSS Arrests Notorious Bandit Leader Mamuda in Kwara

TNC Reporter TNC Reporter -
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Abubakar...

FG Moves to Resolve ₦4 Trillion Power Sector Debt and Boost Infrastructure

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
In what is being termed as a bold move...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

FIRS Achieves 2025 Oil Revenue Goal Ahead of Schedule as Niger Delta Stability Spurs Growth

Business 0
Months earlier than intended, the Federal Inland Revenue Service...

Nigerian Breweries, MTN, and Nestlé set to Begin Dividend Payouts in 2026

Business 0
Some of Nigeria's biggest and most reliable dividend-paying companies...

BREAKING: DSS Arrests Notorious Bandit Leader Mamuda in Kwara

Crime 0
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Abubakar...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.
Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join