Fire Incidents: Anambra Govt Recruits 120 Additional Firemen

Awka – 120 new personnel of the Anambra State Fire Service on Wednesday graduated after months of intensive training.

The training exercise which had commenced since 2020, was aimed at beefing up the manpower capacity of the State Fire Service to effectively combat incidences of fire outbreak across parts of the state.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka where the State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke.

The event was also attended by the Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Victor Okafor, state executive council members, Service Chiefs and others.

In his remarks, Governor Obiano said the event reinforces his administration’s commitment to leave the state fire service better than it met it, in terms of manpower and equipment.

“Today, we’re witnessing the complete fulfilment of the promise I made to the men and women of Anambra state Fire Service. This is an exercise that was supposed to have held in 2020 but for the coronavirus pandemic which slowed the process down but I’m happy we are doing it today. It is on record that this administration has procured state-of- the- art fire fighting trucks which has greatly improved the response capacity of the service,” he noted.

The Governor said the additional 120 persons into the Fire Service Commission will help boost the manpower, capacity and morale of the fire fighters in management of fire cases in the state.

In his speech, the Managing Director of Anambra State Fire Service Commission and SPAD on Creative Security, Retired Air Vice Marshall, Ben Chiobi thanked Governor Obiano for graciously approving the recruitment of the officers.

“I want to assure you, Your Excellency and others gathered here that these men and women graduating today have been groomed to combat the challenges of fire outbreaks in our society and we will deliver a safer environment for all ndi Anambra,” AVM Chiobi assured.

On his part, the state Fire Chief, Engr. Martin Agbili observed that since he joined the service, the graduation was the biggest ever held.

Engr. Agbili while thanking Governor Obiano for the recruitment of the new fire officers, appealed to ndi Anambra and residents to be careful while handling highly inflammable materials to avoid loss of lives and property.

One of the graduands, Mr. Chidume Hillary expressed his gratitude to the government of Anambra state and the commission for choosing them among all others that applied for the job.

“My assurance to ndi Anambra is that we are going to serve them with utmost honesty and devotion to duty. This to me is a challenge and one I must strive to overcome. We all are aware of the ravages of fire incidents in our state and we promise to do our best through the strategies of the service, to bring that to an end,” he said.