Finally, Buhari speaks on third term ambition

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday assured Nigerians that he had no third term agenda.

Buhari declared that he won’t make the mistake of attempting to pursue a third term agenda.

Speaking at the National Executive Council meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abuja, the President explained that both age and the country’s constitution prevent him from seeking a third term.

According to Buhari: “I’m not going to make the mistake of attempting a third term.

“Besides the age, I swore by the Holy Book that I would go by the constitution and the constitution said two terms.

“I know that I’m in my last term and I can afford to be reckless because I’m not going to ask for anybody’s vote.”

This is coming at a time when the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Legal Adviser, Emmanuel Enoidem, had accused Buhari of plotting a third term and Islamization agenda by using the instrument of the hate speech bill.

Enoidem had said Buhari will use the bill against those who will criticize his third term and alleged Islamization of Nigeria’s agenda.

Similarly, the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF), had warned Buhari against any attempt to push for a third term in office.

In an interview with newsmen, AYCF President General, Yerima Shettima warned that they would mobilise and ensure that such move does not “see the light of the day.”