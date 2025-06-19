FIFA CWC: City Triumph Over Wydad, Madrid Held to a Draw by Al Hilal

Surprisingly, Real Madrid were held to a full-time draw by Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in their first game of the FIFA Club World Cup. Inter Milan was also held to a draw by Monterrey.

In another match played on Wednesday night, Manchester City defeated Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca.

What Happened?

Despite Al Hilal’s efforts to strengthen their team by luring big stars from Europe’s top leagues—especially the Premier League—in hopes of making a name for themselves in the FIFA Club World Cup, they seem to have surpassed expectations by drawing against Real Madrid, who were widely expected to win the tie.

The game ended 1-1 in the first half, with goals from Gonzalo Garcia and Ruben Neves. The tie could have been won by Los Blancos in the second half, but they missed a penalty after Federico Valverde failed to convert from the spot.

It was an easy tie for Manchester City, who finished the game early in the first half with goals from Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku. They beat Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca 2-0 in the first game of Group G.

Inter Milan were also stunned with a 1-1 draw by Monterrey after full-time in their first encounter in Group E.

Mamelodi Sundowns recorded a lone-goal victory against South Korean team Ulsan Hyundai, also on Wednesday night.