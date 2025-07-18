FG Renames University of Maiduguri in Honor of Late President Muhammadu Buhari

In a historic move to immortalize the legacy of former President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the renaming of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) as the Muhammadu Buhari University of Maiduguri.

The announcement was made during a special session of the expanded FEC convened by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to honor the late leader, who passed away in 2023 after a tenure marked by transformative reforms.

President Buhari’s administration (2018–2023) was celebrated for its strides in national security, anti-corruption, infrastructure, agriculture, and human capital development. Key initiatives such as the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, Treasury Single Account (TSA), Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), and social investment schemes were highlighted as pillars of his enduring impact.

During the session, President Tinubu delivered a moving tribute, praising Buhari’s “unwavering commitment to institutional reform and economic recovery.” The event was attended by top government officials, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, state governors, and members of the Federal Executive Council.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Mawuf Olusegun Alausa, expressed the sector’s gratitude, stating that the renaming reflects “deep empathy and a firm belief in education as the foundation of national development.” He emphasized that the gesture aligns with the administration’s vision of sustainable progress and the preservation of national identity.

Yusuf Buhari, son of the late president, spoke on behalf of the Buhari family, thanking the government for the honor and reaffirming his father’s dedication to Nigeria’s growth.

The Federal Ministry of Education described the decision as a “symbolic gesture,” underscoring the values of service, integrity, and excellence championed by both Presidents Buhari and Tinubu. The ministry pledged to uphold these principles in its pursuit of educational advancement.

The renaming ceremony is expected to be held in the coming months, with further details to be announced by the government.