August 16, 2025 - 4:08 PM

FG, Private Sector Partner to Drive Education Renewal Initiative

— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

WAEC and NECO to Fully Adopt Computer-Based Testing by 2026 – Education Minister
Minister of State for Education, Tunji Alausa

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Government–Private Sector Working Group (GPSWG) to lead the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI), a transformative plan aimed at overhauling the country’s education system.

Minister of State for Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, who performed the inauguration, described the initiative as a bold step towards aligning education policies with national priorities, implementing transformative reforms, and creating equitable and innovative systems.

The 17-member GPSWG comprises nine representatives from the government, including Dr. Alausa and Prof. Suwaiba Sai’d Ahmad, and eight members from the private sector. The group is tasked with building a strong platform for private sector contributions to education reform and delivering actionable recommendations to shape the future of learning in Nigeria.

Dr. Alausa emphasised that the collaboration marks a shift from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy, adding that private sector expertise and investment are critical to driving innovation and efficiency in education.

Under its mandate, the GPSWG will engage in reforms that promote inclusivity, improve quality, and integrate technology into teaching and learning. It will also seek to strengthen institutional frameworks to ensure long-term sustainability.

Government officials expressed optimism that the working group’s efforts will produce practical outcomes capable of addressing long-standing challenges in the education sector and positioning Nigeria as a competitive knowledge economy.

Plateau Crisis: Why Truth is in Hiding
From Global Spotlight to Digital Free-for-All: The New Nollywood Story
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

