FG Declares Thursday Public Holiday for Workers’ Day Celebration

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, May 1, a public holiday to mark this year’s Workers’ Day.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced the declaration in a statement on Tuesday, applauding Nigerian workers for their resilience, sacrifice, and contribution to the nation’s growth.

“There is dignity in labour,” Tunji-Ojo said, emphasizing that innovation, productivity, and peace are critical for economic and industrial development.

He reassured citizens of the government’s commitment to security and prosperity under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, urging workers to remain hopeful and raise the bar in their trades for national advancement.

The minister concluded by wishing Nigerians a happy Workers’ Day celebration