FG Commissions Clean Water Projects in Ogoni Communities

The Federal Government, through the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project HYPREP, has commissioned multiple water facilities in Ogoni communities of Rivers State, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s efforts towards environmental remediation, clean water access, and sustainable development.

The commissioning ceremony was led by the Minister of Environment Mallam Balarabe Abbas Lawal who reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to the full implementation of the United Nations Environment Programme UNEP report on Ogoniland. The minister emphasized that access to clean water is not only a matter of public health but a fundamental human right.

During his visit to Bodo City in Gokana Local Government Area, the minister paid a courtesy call to His Royal Highness King John Bari Iyedum, the traditional ruler of the community. He later commissioned a HYPREP built water facility in the town, describing the project as a crucial intervention to restore dignity and improve the quality of life for residents of oil impacted communities.

According to the minister, the newly inaugurated water projects across five Ogoni communities are part of the broader Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which places a premium on human welfare, environmental justice, and sustainable infrastructure development.

The commissioning of these water projects is a clear demonstration of the government’s resolve to restore what has been lost over decades of environmental neglect Mallam Lawal said. We are not just fulfilling our obligations under the UNEP report we are giving hope to the people and showing that Ogoniland matters.

The water schemes are among several ongoing HYPREP interventions aimed at reversing years of hydrocarbon pollution in the Niger Delta. The projects are expected to provide thousands of residents with access to safe and potable water, addressing long-standing health and environmental concerns in the region.

The minister further assured stakeholders of continued progress in the cleanup and remediation efforts, promising that the Federal Government will ensure transparency, community engagement, and long-term sustainability in all HYPREP-led initiatives.

As part of his visit, Mallam Lawal also held stakeholder meetings with community leaders, youth representatives, and environmental advocates, reinforcing the government’s readiness to work hand in hand with local communities to rebuild Ogoniland.