13 Face Prosecution as Mining Marshals Shut Down Illegal Quarry in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has shut down an illegal quarry operating in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

Thirteen individuals linked to the unlawful operation have been apprehended and charged to court pending formal arraignment.

The operation, carried out by the Mining Marshals, a specialised unit within the NSCDC, is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to sanitise the mining sector and protect critical national assets. It marks another significant step in the nationwide crackdown on illegal mining.

Commander of the Mining Marshals, Assistant Commandant of Corps ACC Attah John Onoja, said the suspects were discovered working for a company that had allegedly encroached on and exploited a quarry lease owned by a licensed mining firm. The illegal activity had reportedly gone on for more than seven months without legal approval.

“This operation underscores our commitment to zero tolerance for illegality in the Nigerian mining sector,” ACC Onoja stated. “We will not allow any individual or company to take the law into their own hands or deprive legitimate operators of their lawful rights.”

The Mining Marshals were established to address the widespread problem of illegal mining in Nigeria, an issue that has led to significant revenue loss, environmental damage, and conflicts in mining communities. The unit is responsible for enforcing mining regulations and ensuring lawful conduct in mining activities across the country.

Their operations are guided by the strategic directives of the NSCDC Commandant General, Professor Ahmed Abubakar Audi, whose leadership has strengthened the Corps’ interventions in safeguarding national sectors from illegal practices.

The quarry site in Kuje was found to be operating without the required documentation, safety standards, or environmental safeguards. Authorities noted that such unregulated operations pose grave risks to the environment and public safety, especially in remote or periurban areas where enforcement mechanisms are often limited.

ACC Onoja issued a stern warning to other mining operators, urging full compliance with the country’s mining and environmental laws. “Let this serve as a warning to all illegal operators. The era of impunity in the mining sector is over. We will continue to identify, investigate, and prosecute all violators, no matter how remote or discreet their operations may be,” he said.

The 13 suspects remain in custody and will be formally arraigned in court in the coming days as investigations progress.

Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to restoring order, transparency, and accountability to Nigeria’s mining sector as part of a broader national drive to diversify the economy and bolster internal security.