September 5, 2025 - 5:26 PM

FG Approves ₦1.85bn for Rehabilitation of Rescued Chibok Girls

News
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

Chibok girl

The Federal Ministry of Education has unveiled a comprehensive N1.85 billion support package for the rescued Chibok girls and their families, underscoring President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s conviction that the education and welfare of Nigerian children transcends partisan politics.

The detailed plan allocates funds for a wide range of needs, from education and vocational training to housing, medical care, and sustained family support over a three-year period.

This initiative is presented as a moral and financial pledge to transform a dark chapter in the nation’s history into a story of resilience, dignity, and hope, aligning with the administration’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

The comprehensive package includes vocational skills training and starter packs for students of the American University of Nigeria (AUN) and the rescued Chibok girls, costing N345 million.

A further N117 million is allocated for accommodation and feeding during their training. The plan also provides for housing and living expenses, including a rent allowance for nine girls in Adamawa State and child support, totaling N38.88 million over three years.

Parental support for 276 families receives the largest single allocation of N165.6 million. Healthcare needs are addressed with funds for surgical support, travel logistics, and a three-year NHIS enrollment for 68 individuals. Furthermore, N150 million is set aside for provisions like food and toiletries, and N120 million will monitor academic progress.

The statement from the Ministry contrasted the administration’s actions with the conduct of opposition figures, accusing them of exploiting national challenges for political gain.

It praised President Tinubu for demonstrating true statesmanship by ensuring these children receive care regardless of political considerations.

The administration called on all well-meaning Nigerians, including opposition leaders, to join hands in supporting these young women through tangible action rather than criticism.

The Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, confirmed the President’s steadfast commitment to ensuring the rescued Chibok girls are fully rehabilitated, educated, and reintegrated into society. The total financial commitment for this project is N1,854,277,768.

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

