BREAKING: Defence HQ Orders Ex-Soldiers Out of Finance Ministry

The Defence Headquarters has explained that protesting retired soldiers are demanding that their benefits be recalculated under the new minimum wage chart introduced on July 29, 2024.Â

Spokesman Maj. Gen. Markus Kangye said gratuities are based on the salary chart effective at the time of retirement, meaning those who retired before July 28 fall under the old chart.

He urged the veterans to vacate the Finance Ministry premises, stressing that the Armed Forces remain committed to national security.

