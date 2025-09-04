spot_img
September 5, 2025 - 5:26 PM

BREAKING: Defence HQ Orders Ex-Soldiers Out of Finance Ministry

By: Hassan Haruna

The Defence Headquarters has explained that protesting retired soldiers are demanding that their benefits be recalculated under the new minimum wage chart introduced on July 29, 2024.Â 

Spokesman Maj. Gen. Markus Kangye said gratuities are based on the salary chart effective at the time of retirement, meaning those who retired before July 28 fall under the old chart.

He urged the veterans to vacate the Finance Ministry premises, stressing that the Armed Forces remain committed to national security.

Details later!!!!

Northern Youth Council Rejects State Police, Calls It Misplaced Priority
FG Approves â‚¦1.85bn for Rehabilitation of Rescued Chibok Girls
Hassan Haruna
