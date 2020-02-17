FFK writes Mr. President, tells him of his sins

One of Nigeria’s fiercest critics, Femi Fani Kayode, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians suffering from Boko Haram attacks and what the “ 58 years of northern oppression, tyranny, aggression, manipulation, and hegemony over Nigeria has actually done for the northern masses”.

In the letter, FFK, as he is popularly known, blasted the president on his attitude towards the ongoing carnage by Boko Haram against innocent citizens.

He said: “You released hundreds of Boko Haram fighters from prison claiming that they are reformed and a few days later 30 of your citizens are blown up by the same Boko Haram in Borno state.

“Worse still on that same day 16 members of the same family and four others were herded into a room and burnt alive by Fulani militants in Kaduna state.

“After these terrible events instead of rushing back home to stand with your people, you stayed in Addis Ababa, lamenting and crying about the security situation in Libya and you sent your Vice to a funeral in Nairobi. Such insensitivity, even by your own standards, is rarely seen.

“It took you three long days to finally see fit to leave your foreign friends, leave Addis Ababa and fly directly to Maiduguri to express your condolences to the Governor and people of Borno.

“Even then you could not muster the courage to go to the town of Auno where the bombing took place but only to Maiduguri, the capital of the state.

“Understandably you were received with boos, jeers and shouts of “ba ma so” (meaning “we don’t want”) by the crowds that lined the streets and this was an eloquent testimony to the fact that the entire nation, including the north that you claim to represent and be a champion of, is fed up with you and can no longer bear your incompetence and inability to run the affairs of our nation.

“Worst still hours after your condolence visit Boko Haram attacked Maiduguri itself hitting one of its suburbs called Jidari Polo.

“Yet most disturbing was not his sheer effrontery but the fact that the only thing that you had to offer the leaders and people of Borno state when you got there was a lame and self-debasing question which was “I wonder how Boko Haram still survives?”

“You went further by blaming them for “not taking care of local security” forgetting that that is meant to be your job and not theirs.

“In your so-called condolence visit, you refused to take responsibility for your own inaction and failure and instead you seek to pass the buck to the very victims of terror that you claim to have come to mourn!

“You refused to inspire and encourage them and instead you accused them of, at best, irresponsible behaviour and, at worst, collusion with the enemy”, he lamented.

He also added that during the President’s visit, a ridiculous thing occurred. “Worse still as you spoke your Minister of Defence, who sat just a few feet away from you, fell fast asleep!”, he disclosed.