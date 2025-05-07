Families of Slain Hunters in Edo Protest, Demand Justice and Compensation

Families of hunters killed in an attack in Edo State have staged a protest, calling for justice and compensation on Tuesday.

The victims, mostly from northern Nigeria, were reportedly ambushed and killed while returning home.

The protest took place 40 days after the incident, drawing hundreds of relatives and friends who carried photographs and documents of the deceased. They gathered to demand action from the government and security agencies.

A family representative stated, “None of the attackers have been arrested. We’re tired of waiting in silence. These men left behind wives, children, and responsibilities. We need justice and compensation.”

The protesters called on both the federal and Edo State governments to act swiftly, stressing the need to protect lives and address the growing insecurity caused by banditry and insurgent violence.

So far, the Edo State government has not released an official response, but security officials confirmed that investigations into the killings are ongoing.

The protest reflects growing public frustration over the lack of accountability and increasing violence in parts of the country.