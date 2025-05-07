DSS Removes Journalist Lanre Arogundade from Watchlist After 40 Years

The Department of State Services (DSS) has officially removed Mr. Lanre Arogundade, Executive Director of the International Press Centre (IPC), from its security watchlist.

This marks the end of nearly 40 years of surveillance, harassment, and intimidation.

The announcement was made during the 3rd Nigerian Media Leaders’ Summit held in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The summit, organised by Journalism Clinic, was attended by prominent media executives and editors from across the country.

According to the President of the International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria, Mr. Muskilu Mojeed, the DSS Director-General, Mr. Adeola Ajayi, personally informed IPI Nigeria of the agency’s decision in a recent meeting.

The delisting came after persistent advocacy by IPI Nigeria. A statement released by the group’s Legal Adviser and Advocacy Committee Chairman, Mr. Tobi Soniyi, said, “The DSS decision followed sustained and intensive campaigns by IPI Nigeria to have Mr. Arogundade’s name removed from the watchlist.”

Mr. Arogundade had been monitored by the DSS since his time as President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) between 1984 and 1985, a period marked by military rule and crackdowns on student activists and pro-democracy advocates.

Despite multiple promises over the years to clear his name, Arogundade continued to face harassment. In 2022, he was detained and his phone was confiscated by DSS agents at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos after returning from an overseas journalism training.

At the Abeokuta summit, media leaders welcomed the news with applause. A visibly relieved Arogundade thanked IPI Nigeria for its continued efforts to ensure justice.