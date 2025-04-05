Fake Police Officer Arrested for Threatening Retaliation Against Southerners Over Edo Killings

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested Hadaina Hussaini (aka Dan-taki), a Facebook user who posted a threat of retaliation against Southerners in the wake of the recent killings in Uromi, Edo State.

According to the police, Hussaini will face charges after preliminary investigations are completed.

Contrary to his claims, Police Public Relations Officer DSP Mansir Hassan clarified that Hussaini is not a member of the Nigeria Police Force.

He noted that the uniform seen in his social media post was from his brief tenure with the Police Special Constabulary, from which he was dismissed two years ago due to his questionable conduct.