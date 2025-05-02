Facilitate Workers’ Housing Project, Anambra Labour Urges Soludo as They Honour Him with ‘Beacon of Hope’ Award

The Organised Labour in Anambra State, comprising the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress, on Thursday, appealed to Governor Chukwuma Soludo to consider embarking on infrastructural development at the Isiagu workers’ housing estate.

Organised Labour appealed during the 2025 Workers’ Day, entitled ‘Reclaiming Civic Space Amidst Economic Hardship,’ held at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, the State capital.

They observed that kick-starting the infrastructural project would grant them access to the Federal Mortgage Bank, providing them with easy access to shelter and reducing the impact of the high cost of living on their finances.

In a joint address signed by the State chapter Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Humphrey Nwafor, and Comrade Ogbonna Chris of the TUC, the workers also sought payment of outstanding allowances owed the non-teaching staff of Anambra State Universal Basic Education (ASUBEB), domestication of retirement age policy, and an increase in running cost for school heads.

They also appealed for additional recruitment of non-teaching and local government personnel, release of workers’ promotions for 2023 and 2024, and conduct of the year 2025, including the payment of outstanding gratuities and entitlements to retirees of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), which has been pending since 2017, and reconstitution of the new digital National Light newspaper.

The organised Labour, however, bestowed an award of ‘workers beacon of hope’ on the governor in recognition of his exceptional empathy, dedication, and unwavering support for Anambra workers. This support included his payment of N10,000 non-taxable award to pensioners, implementation of the N82,000 minimum wage, allocation of land, and approval for promotions, among other things.

Responding, Governor Chukwuma Soludo assured that a committee would review the workers’ proposals to harmonize and find ways to address their needs.

Soludo recalled that his efforts to increase workers’ emoluments, particularly the minimum wage and the pensions of those whose monthly take-home pay was too low, were based on available resources and economic reality.

He also assured improved workers’ welfare under his administration, encouraging workers to adopt the contributory pension scheme, which would enable them to invest and harness resources to build a better home upon retirement.

The governor announced that his administration has cleared a four-year backlog of gratuities for Anambra Civil Servants. He also announced that President Bola Tinubu would be visiting Anambra State on a working visit next Thursday, intending to commission a range of projects executed by his administration.