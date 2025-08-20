Ex-Soldier Says Fallen Troops Left to Dogs in Boko Haram War

A former Nigerian soldier, Martins Idakpini, has shared a painful story about what happened to many of his colleagues during the fight against Boko Haram in Maiduguri.

He said the bodies of soldiers killed in battle were often abandoned on the battlefield and left for stray dogs to eat.

Speaking on The Lucky Udu Experience Podcast and Monitored By The News Chronicle on Tuesday night, Idakpini described the heartbreaking scenes he witnessed while serving in the North-East.

He explained that poor logistics and the lack of proper evacuation of the dead created terrible situations where soldiers’ remains were left behind.

“If you see dogs in Maiduguri, you will notice how fat and bloody they are, because they have eaten the flesh of many of my colleagues,” Idakpini said.

His account highlights not only the horrors of the war but also the neglect of frontline soldiers. For years, troops and their families have complained about poor welfare, lack of weapons, and inadequate support. Idakpini’s testimony strengthens these concerns and exposes failures in how fallen soldiers are treated.

The disturbing revelation has sparked new debates about accountability within the Nigerian military.

Analysts insist that beyond providing equipment, the government must ensure that soldiers who die in service are treated with dignity.

Since 2009, the Boko Haram insurgency has killed over 100 of thousands of people and displaced millions.

Though the military has reclaimed much of the territory once held by the terrorists, stories like Idakpini’s show that the human cost of the war is far greater than official records suggest.

His emotional words are a reminder of the sacrifices soldiers make and the urgent need for reforms to properly honor and protect them.