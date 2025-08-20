Anambra First Lady condemns assault on Corps Member by Agunechemba Operatives, assures of Justice

Anambra first lady, Dr Nonye Soludo has lent her voice in condemning the stripping and beating of a lady said to be a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Oba community in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state, by operatives of the state-owned security outfit, Agunechemba.

The News Chronicle had reported the viral video of the incident which showed where the operatives were said to have invaded the Corpers’ Lodge in search of internet fraudsters.

In the video, the lady was seen, being beaten up by gun-wielding operatives, while her dress was torn as she cried, begging for mercy.

All over the social and physical space, the incident had attracted condemnation, with many groups and individuals calling for the disbandment of the security outfit.

In a statement on Tuesday, the wife of the state governor, Dr Soludo described the viral video as a disturbing sight, calling for investigation to ensure that those involved were brought to book.

According to her, on no account should a citizen be treated in such a dehumanizing manner.

The press release read, “I’ve seen a viral video of the sad incident, reported to have happened in Oba, Idemili South LGA, involving men of Agunechemba security formation and a female corps member who is serving in Anambra State.

“There’s no justification whatsoever for such an ugly and humiliating abuse. Such a demeaning approach to law and order does not in any manner reflect our celebrated identity as a hospitable and peaceful people. It does not represent the humane philosophy of our administration, either.

“There are always rules of engagement in such situations, and they must prioritise dignity, civility, and respect.

“I find the Oba incident very disturbing and appeal to appropriate authorities that are already looking into it to take critical measures to not only entrench justice but to, most importantly, ensure that we do not see such a worrisome scene ever again.”

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Government says it had already taken swift action, arresting and questioning the offenders long before the release of the rather unfortunate video.

The State Commissioner of Information, Dr Law Mefor, who made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday, said the operatives have been suspended from operations pending investigation and disciplinary action.

He also said the victim’s medical needs have been attended to, and the state government had committed to providing all other necessary support.

“The public, especially NYSC members serving in Anambra, should not nurse any fear in collaborating with the State’s security outfits, Agunechemba and Operation Udo Ga-Achi, to prevent and fight all forms of criminality,” Mefor said.