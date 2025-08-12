Ex-Sokoto Governor Tambuwal Arrested in N189bn Corruption Probe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal over alleged fraudulent cash withdrawals totaling N189 billion.

Sources at the anti-graft agency, who pleaded anonymity, revealed that Tambuwal was taken into custody at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Monday morning for alleged violations of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The 59-year-old, who arrived around 11:30 a.m., was still being interrogated by detectives late Monday. Details of the investigation remain sketchy.

Tambuwal, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives (2011–2015), rose to power as a founding member of the APC before returning to the PDP in 2018, winning re-election as governor in 2019 and later securing a Senate seat. He is currently a leading opposition figure in the ADC coalition seeking to challenge President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Meanwhile, as of press time, efforts by The News Chronicle to reach the EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale proved abortive.