Tottenham Hotspur triumphed over the Red Devils during the final of the UEFA Europa League in Bilbao, Spain, to win their first major trophy since 2008 and their first European success in 41 years.

The game seemed evenly matched until Brennan Johnson’s historic strike in the 42nd minute for Tottenham changed the atmosphere.

The match ended 1-0 in favour of Spurs, who looked just 45 minutes away from making history.

The second half saw Tottenham absorb more pressure in order to defend their lead, and even with seven minutes of added time, they triumphed against all odds.

This is what Heung-Min Son, the club captain, said after their glorious night in Spain:

“We did it! I wanted to do something special. Today, we did something special that people will never forget. It’s such a special moment. Let’s celebrate!

I never doubted it. We had some tough games, but I always believed we could win this tournament. Today is the day we did it. Credit to all the boys—they were outstanding from day one.

Maybe not the next captain! But the boys were so respectful, so kind. I’m lucky to have such an amazing group behind me, supporting me. I’m the happiest guy in the world.

I will never forget this. I scored the first goal in the stadium, captain of this club, winning the Europa League… what can I say? These memories—in 10 years, I’ve done special things that I will never, ever forget. I’m so happy.”

Tottenham, who are currently in 17th place in the English Premier League, will play in the UEFA Champions League, extending the number of English teams participating in the 2025/26 Champions League to six.