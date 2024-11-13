Eunisell, John Holt Top Gainers As ASI Slips 0.12%; VFD Group And Royal Exchange Drag

The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) lost 113.55 points to close at 97,260.39, ending the trading session in negative territory.

The index saw a slight dip, down 0.12% from the close of the previous day, despite its attempts to hold onto the 97,000 mark.

With trading volumes increasing 17.66% to 350 million shares over 10,224 deals, up from 297 million in the previous session, the day saw increased market activity. At the same time, market capitalisation slightly decreased to N58.9 trillion.

EUNISELL took centre stage on the gainers’ chart, leading the field with an outstanding 9.98% surge. Sunu Assurances and John Holt came in second and third, respectively, with impressive profits of 9.83% and 9.71%.

The bears persisted, with Royal Exchange and VFD Group leading the laggards with notable losses of 9.68% and 10.00%, respectively.

The most actively traded equities in terms of trading activity were Access Corporation and UCAP. The increased activity suggests ongoing market activity even though the index fell.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 97,260.39 points

Previous ASI: 97,373.94 points

Day Change: +0.12%

Year-to-Date Performance: +30.07%

Volume Traded: 350 million shares

Deals: 10,224

Top 5 Gainers

EUNISELL: up 9.98% to N9.92

JOHNHOLT: up 9.83% to N5.81

SUNUASSUR: up 9.71% to N2.26

UNIVINSURE: up 6.25% to N0.34

REGALINS: up 4.17% to N0.50

Top 5 Losers

VFDGROUP: down 10.00% to N40.50

ROYALEX: down 9.68% to N0.56

OANDO: down 9.42% to N62.05

THOMASWY: down 8.85% to N1.75

DANGSUGAR: down 4.83% to N28.55

Volume of trades

The market saw a sharp increase in activity, as seen by the remarkable 17.66% increase in daily trading volume. As a result of increased investor activity, 350 million shares were traded overall, up from 297 million shares in the previous session.

With a dominant 76.7 million shares traded, UCAP was at the top of the volume chart. UBA, OANDO, and GTCO completed the top five with volumes of 22.8 million, 18.2 million, and 15.6 million shares, respectively, while ACCESSCORP came in second with 25.9 million shares.

Value of trade

ARADEL and UCAP were the two most valuable companies, with transactions totalling N1.5 billion and N1.1 billion, respectively.

With respective trade values of N1.1 billion and N840.9 million, OANDO and GTCO were also notable. With trades of N722.8 million, UBA finished in the top five, indicating high market interest in these counters.

FUGAZ and SWOOT stocks

OANDO was the only mover in the SWOOT (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira) category, dropping 9.42% as the other SWOOT stocks stayed the same.

Zenith Bank, Access Corporation, and GTCO had minor gains of 0.96%, 0.42%, and 0.09%, respectively, while UBA led the gainers with a gain of 2.26% for FUGAZ stocks.

During the session, FBNH did not record any price movement.

Prospects

The index exhibits encouraging indications of surpassing the 98,000-point threshold in the next sessions, as bullish momentum continues, especially among large-cap firms.

The ongoing surge, which has been fuelled by optimism following excellent Q3 financial reporting, highlights how important large-cap equities are to maintaining the upward trend.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...