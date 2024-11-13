BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Army Checkpoint in Abia, Threaten Governor (Video)

Gunmen launched an attack on a Nigerian Army checkpoint in Abia State, creating security concerns in the area and issuing threats toward the administration of Governor Alex Otti, in a new video on Wednesday.

The incident caused panic among residents and travelers, who feared for their safety as gunfire rang out. Security forces have since heightened their presence in the area to prevent further incidents.

Following the attack, the assailants reportedly issued threats aimed at Governor Alex Otti’s administration.

These threats raised concerns about possible escalations in violence and security issues within the state.

