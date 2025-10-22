Ethiopia Expresses Readiness To Host Third Russia-Africa Summit

The Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has expressed absolute readiness and emphasized it as a progressive step to host the forthcoming third Russia-Africa Summit scheduled for 2026.

This was the outcome of the consultative discussions held in Addis Ababa and in Moscow in mid-October, 2025, by top-ranking diplomatic officials, emphasizing its (city’s) unique status of the political capital of Africa and existing infrastructure for large-scale conferences and summits.

As part of the preparations for the third Russia-Africa Summit, the Russian Ambassador in Addis Ababa, Evgeny Teryokhin, has consulted officials at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa. Teryokhin expressed the fact that AU would submit an official request to host the Russia-Africa Summit, according to the official information posted on the ministry’s website.

In addition, Teryokhin, told TASS in an interview, that the format of Russia-Africa summit proved the need for it as the key position to build up the dialogue between Russia and countries of the continent based on equal rights and mutual respect. “Preparations for the third summit, intended for 2026, are already underway within the framework of the forum of this partnership,” the diplomat said.

“The decision on the venue for such a large-scale event is taken in the course of consultations with all the African partners. I have no doubts in case the Ethiopian side sends a relevant request, Addis Ababa, considering its unique status and developed infrastructure, will be among the leaders for candidates to hold this most important event,” Ambassador Teryokhin said.

Ethiopia, where the headquarters of the African Union is located, is rightfully considered the political capital of the continent, Teryokhin stressed. “Its historical role in establishment of pan-Africanism and the proactive position at the international arena are impossible. We highly value the contribution of Addis Ababa to the development of Russian-African cooperation.”

Within the framework of the first joint declaration adopted in Sochi back in October 2019, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation created the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum. The Secretariat’s primary task is to coordinate efforts for promoting cooperation between Russian and African business associations, ensure political and diplomatic support for projects carried out by Russia’s state-run and private companies in Africa, and coordinating aspects of preparations for future Russia-Africa summits. The Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum has been holding consultations with African Union and African countries, according to the information posted on the ministry’s website.

Generally, Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, has all the facilities for large-scale international conferences and easily accessible with effectively built first-class Ethiopian Airlines network to and from many African countries. The African Union (AU), headquartered in Addis Ababa, has a gifted modern building financed by the Government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Most of African government representatives work in this city.

Often reiterated that Ethiopia has an unwavering commitment to strengthen the long-standing relations with Russia, highly appreciated the initiative of Russia to establish platforms to address a wide range of development issues and to exchange ideas on various significant aspects of cooperation, especially in the areas of security, innovation, technology, agriculture, energy, nuclear medicine, geology exploration et cetera.

The third Summit will, in addition, focus on enhancing constructive cooperation and advancing integration processes within the framework of the African Union and a number of sub-regional structures. For sure, a number of bilateral and multilateral agreements will be signed and a joint declaration. The third Russia-Africa Summit is planned to be held inside Africa in 2026, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.