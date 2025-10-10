Erosion Menace In The South East: A Matter For Urgent Government Action

The recent landslide along the Onitsha–Owerri Expressway by Seahorse Lubricants, Ozubulu (Ekwusigo LGA) has again exposed the frightening environmental emergency threatening lives, infrastructure, and the economy of the South East.

What began as isolated gullies years ago has now developed into deep ravines swallowing roads, farmlands, and homes. This is no longer an environmental issue — it is a developmental and security threat.

FACTS THAT SHOULD WORRY US ALL:

Over 1,000 active erosion sites now exist in Anambra State alone (NEW-MAP/World Bank data).

160 out of 179 communities in the state are directly at risk of gully expansion (Anambra Environment Ministry, 2023).

Experts warn that 70% of Anambra’s landmass is either lost or under threat from erosion.

The South East, representing less than 10% of Nigeria’s land area, now accounts for over 40% of national erosion hotspots.

These figures are not abstract. They represent communities gradually being cut off, children unable to go to school, and farmlands washed away.

The recent collapse by Ozubulu could have easily claimed lives and completely disconnected a vital route linking South East and South South regions.

WHAT MUST BE DONE — NOW

This calls for an urgent declaration of a State of Emergency on Erosion Control in the South East.

Beyond palliatives, a Federal Commission on Erosion and Environmental Control should be established with a dedicated budgetary intervention—similar in structure to the NDDC—focused solely on erosion prevention, rehabilitation, and research.

Such a Commission would:

✅ Coordinate efforts across states and agencies.

✅ Ensure consistent funding, transparency, and community engagement.

✅ Deploy modern technologies (drainage modeling, satellite mapping, bioengineering).

✅ Drive a 10-year regional action plan for land reclamation and soil stabilization.

A CALL TO OUR LEADERS

We urge:

Southeast Governors’ Forum to jointly present a regional erosion control plan to the Federal Executive Council.

National Assembly members from affected states to sponsor a Bill for the establishment of a National Commission on Erosion Control and Environmental Restoration (NECER).

Federal Ministry of Works & Environment to prioritize erosion sites threatening major inter-state roads.

This is beyond politics. This is about survival.

If unchecked, erosion will continue to erase communities faster than development can replace them.

Our environment remains one of our greatest assets — let us not watch it disappear.

Linus Anagboso

Digital Solutions Consultant · Columnist · Strategic Community Advocate

#ErosionCrisis #SouthEastNigeria #EnvironmentalEmergency #SaveOurSoil