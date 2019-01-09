Enugu: Nwobodo, Nnamani Kinsmen Begin Battle for Ugwuanyi’s Seat

Kinsmen of the Second Republic Governor of the old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo, and a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, have started to position themselves for the 2023 governorship battle in Enugu State.

To this end, the people of Awkunanaw clan comprising 21 autonomous communities in Enugu South and Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state have presented Ofo to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as a symbol of their solidarity and endorsement of his re-election bid and proclamation of more successes in his political career.

The Nkanu people however, live contigually within the Enugu East Senatorial zone of the state. They are predominantly farmers. The area lie approximately between latitude 60 30’ North and longitude 70 30’ East, and stands on an estimated excavation of about 763 feet above sea level. Nkanu clan is said to occupy an area of about 1602. 22 square kilometres.

They are saying that Governor Ugwuanyi is seeking re-election to complete his second term as allowed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, claiming that he is the only governorship candidate the people of the state are sure will leave office in 2023 for power to rotate to Nkanuland, Enugu East Senatorial District.

The event which took place at Obuoffia square, the ancestral home of Awkunanaw, as part of the activities marking the Awkunanaw Day celebration, also witnessed the conferment of a Chieftaincy title of Omereoha of Awkunanaw on Governor Ugwuanyi by the traditional rulers of the autonomous communities.

Presenting the Ofo, the Chairman of Awkunanaw Traditional Rulers’ Council, Igwe Felix Nwobodo Ani said “the traditional symbol of authority represents our solidarity and support for the governor to triumph over any obstacle that may come against his re-election bid”.

The monarch further stated that the people of Awkunanaw were happy with the governor for his infrastructural development in the area, pointing out that the newly constructed road that leads to Obuoffia was remarkable being the first road project executed in the community.

During the Awkunanaw Day, the jubilant people of the various communities who gathered in their numbers to witness the cultural event, irrespective of political affiliations, told the governor that they “are pleased with the good works you are doing for our people” and consequently deserves their full support and recognition.