Enugu Government Reaffirms Resolve to Tackle Maternal and Newborn Deaths

The Enugu State Government has reiterated its unwavering commitment to drastically reduce maternal and newborn deaths through a range of targeted health interventions and policy initiatives.

This assurance was given by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Emmanuel Obi, during the commemoration of the 2025 Safe Motherhood Day in Enugu on Tuesday.

The event was held under the theme, “Innovating for Safer Birth; A Collective Responsibility to Crash Maternal Mortality.”

Addressing participants, Obi emphasized the state’s determination to close the gaps in access to quality healthcare, especially during childbirth, with a view to preserving the dignity and lives of women across the state.

He announced that beginning Wednesday, the state would roll out the Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week, during which various life-saving innovations aimed at protecting mothers and their babies would be activated across all public healthcare centres in the state.

“Several innovations are in place for save mothers and children and these are earnestly being implemented by this administration for the betterment of our people,” Obi said.

He further disclosed that the government is collaborating closely with local healthcare providers to ensure that all 260 Type-2 primary health centres in the state are fully equipped to provide safe and effective services to women and children.

The commissioner emphasized that the government would continue to take the lead through strategic planning, appropriate funding, and forward-thinking policies, while also calling on healthcare workers to remain committed to ongoing training and empathetic patient care.

To tackle infrastructure challenges, Obi said the government is investing in solar-powered electricity for rural health centres to ensure uninterrupted services. He also highlighted the role of mobile technology in reminding expectant mothers of antenatal appointments and tracking those who miss scheduled visits.

He pointed out that women worldwide face life-threatening risks during pregnancy and childbirth, some of which tragically result in fatalities. Obi noted that Safe Motherhood Day serves not just as an annual observance, but as a serious reminder of the work still required to ensure safer pregnancies.

“It is a day of reflection, recommitment and renewed effort towards safeguarding the lives of our mothers and newborns,” he stated. While the global observance takes place on April 1 each year, Enugu State held its celebration to align with ongoing state health programs.

Obi identified the leading causes of maternal mortality to include haemorrhage, severe anaemia, sepsis, preeclampsia and eclampsia, prolonged or obstructed labour, ruptured uterus, malaria in pregnancy, cord prolapse, and unsafe abortion.

He advised pregnant women to make antenatal care a priority and to always comply with referrals to higher health facilities when necessary for their own safety.

In her remarks, the Safe Motherhood Coordinator for the state, Mrs. Augustina Ugwuanyi, underscored the importance of educating pregnant women on proper nutrition and maintaining a clean environment. She warned against stagnant water around homes, which serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes, and urged women to sleep under insecticide-treated mosquito nets to protect against malaria.