Elon Musk Quits Politics, Returns To Tech

Elon Musk has announced that he is stepping away from his recent role in government work to return fully to managing his companies—Tesla, X, xAI, and others.

After months of involvement in United States President Donald Trump’s administration, Musk said he is now dedicating all his time to his businesses, which are entering a busy phase with important projects.

The move came shortly after his social media platform, X, experienced a major outage.

Musk revealed that he is now back to working around the clock, even sleeping in offices and factories to stay close to developments.

His focus is especially on Tesla’s ongoing projects, new work under xAI, and a major Starship launch that is expected to take place next week.

For a while, Musk played a central role in efforts to restructure parts of the federal government.

He was involved in setting up the Department of Government Efficiency, which brought changes to how some agencies worked.

His influence led to scrutiny of agencies like the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

This brought discomfort among several workers in those offices, as the changes came quickly and touched several areas of their operations.

Although Musk said he may still lend a small amount of time to government duties if needed, he made it clear that his main concern going forward is his companies.

This decision follows a recent Tesla earnings call, where he first hinted at pulling back from politics.

Musk’s involvement in political matters also included large donations through his super PAC, especially during the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

While that campaign did not succeed, there is still a possibility he will be part of the 2026 midterm elections, though likely in a less direct way.

During a virtual event at the Qatar Economic Forum, Musk mentioned that he currently sees no reason to spend heavily on political campaigns.