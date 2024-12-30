Elkanemi Warriors Triumph Over Kano Pillars 1-0 in Maiduguri

Elkanemi Warriors clinched a 1-0 victory over Kano Pillars on Sunday at the Elkanemi Warriors Sports Centre in Maiduguri.

The game attracted a large crowd of fans from across the state, creating an electric atmosphere.

Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, representing Borno Central, played a significant role in supporting the team by waiving gate fees for supporters and personally leading thousands of fans to cheer the Warriors.

Demonstrating their confidence and resilience, Al-Amin scored the decisive goal in the first half, giving the Warriors the edge despite the presence of international star Ahmed Musa on the Kano Pillars team. A second goal by Al-Amin in the second half was disallowed by the referee.

The match was attended by key dignitaries, including representatives of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum: Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, Hon Abdulkadir Rahis (MMC), Hon Satomi Ahmad (Jere), and Hon Engr Bukar Talba (Marte, Monguno, Nganzai).

The Youth Commissioner, Hon Sainna Buba, and the Governor’s ADC, Ashigar, were also present.

The peaceful and harmonious atmosphere of the match highlighted the ongoing restoration of stability in the state. Governor Zulum celebrated the victory, calling it a well-deserved win for the team.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...