Dakuku Peterside: Birthday Ode To An Astute Administrator @ 54

As the nation struggles to attain greatness and development, there is the need to get not just all hands on deck but more so, those with integrity and proven track records to chart a course for the nation and as well provide the desired leadership in every sector of the economy to attain our collective goal of placing this nation on the trajectory of greatness, not just on the continent but globally.

That Nigeria’s problem can be situated squarely on the failure of leadership cannot be contested. It’s this lack of leadership that continues to weigh down on all efforts to move the nation forward.

At the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) prior to the 2015 general elections, Nigerians had expected that this special purpose vehicle would provide a clean break from the old ways of doing things and show the way forward.

However, after gaining power, the APC started with appointments that gave some hope that they might just be serious with their avowed commitment to doing things differently until President Muhammadu Buhari’s government was hijacked by religious bigots and ethnic champions.

After eight years of Buhari’s reign, his government outlook reflected the very opposite of what it was at the onset. He replaced key sector appointments from the South with Northerners.

One standout performer at that time who was removed and replaced with a northerner and was not reassigned another portfolio is Dr Dakuku Peterside.

As Director-General/Chief Executive of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Peterside was credited for embarking on and delivering the most impactful turnaround in NIMASA’s history. His imprint in the global maritime sector remains remarkable till date.

A versatile private and public sector administrator and prolific newspaper columnist and socio-economic news commentator, Peterside was also a former Rivers State Commissioner for Works, and a former Member of National Assembly, who served as Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) between 2011 and 2015.

As Dr Peterside tomorrow (December 31) Marks his birthday, it would not be out of place to say that this foremost public sector turnaround professional and syndicated newspaper columnist is easily one of the most formidable forces in politics and public service in Nigeria.

While serving as DG of the foremost maritime agency, he was elected as Chairman of Association of African Maritime Administrations (AAMA), making him the first Nigerian to be elected to head that continental body.

His love and deployment of intellect for national strategic interest and his relentless pursuit of excellence stand him out amongst others.

In public service, he straddles as the country’s foremost turnaround management expert. In public engagement, he is a newspaper columnist whose incisive and engaging public commentaries are published weekly in six major Nigerian newspapers and 20 online publications.

Dr. Peterside, as a columnist, has proven that you can balance objective criticism of government policies with proffering solutions.

Dr Peterside is a multipurpose consultant who is advising a number of state governments and many firms on public policy and investment relations. He is also a global resource person, speaking at international conferences.

He holds a doctorate degree in Organisational Behaviour (with research interest in leadership and corporate political strategy).

He is a former participant in leadership courses at Harvard Kennedy School, Massachusetts USA; Georgia State University, Atlanta; Kellogg School of Management, Chicago; Galilee College- Israel; Standford Graduate School, California; Stellenboch Business School, South Africa, and the Wharton School of Business in Pennsylvania, USA.

Dr Peterside, a Kellogg Scholar, is a Fellow of organisations such as the Nigeria Institute of Management (FNIM), Institute of Management Consultants of Nigeria (FIMCN), Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (FCIOTA), and also a Member of Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN).

He has written over 250 published articles. He is the author of two books, including Strategic Turnaround, the story of a government agency, which was reviewed by Chatham House as an authoritative publication on public sector Turnaround in developing countries. He is an adjunct lecturer in six universities in three countries.

Dr Peterside has served on the Boards of the Federal Government’s Centre for Black Arts and Civilization (CBAAC), and Rivers State Government’s Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority, and he is a Member of the Advisory Board of the Graduate Institute of International Development, IUHEI, Crans Montana Institute, Switzerland since 2017.

Dr Peterside is married to Mrs. Elima Peterside, a lawyer and they have three children.

At 54, Peterside clearly still has a lot to offer to this nation, if only we can set aside our political differences and deploy the best hands to offer that hands-on leadership which has been lacking and which remains vital to set the nation on the right path to our desired goals.

This is just to say happy birthday to you, Dr Peterside and wish you more impactful and blissful years ahead in good health.

