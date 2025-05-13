Electoral Reforms Set for Completion Before 2027 Polls— INEC Chairman

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has announced that all critical amendments to the Electoral Act will be concluded before the 2027 general elections.

Speaking to journalists on Monday at the Presidential Villa after the swearing-in of two new National Commissioners by President Bola Tinubu, Yakubu also quashed rumours of his removal from office.

“I’m still here,” he declared, brushing aside speculation of his sack. “I remain the Chief Electoral Officer of the country.”

Yakubu revealed that INEC, in collaboration with stakeholders, has reviewed the 2023 general elections and compiled 142 reform recommendations with eight requiring constitutional or legislative amendments.

“We discussed these with the National Assembly,” he said, confirming INEC’s active push for legislative backing. He added that a joint retreat with Senate and House committees on electoral reform recently held in Lagos had set the stage for a public hearing.

“Only after the hearing will a new bill be sent to the President for assent,” he explained.

Despite the lengthy process, Yakubu expressed confidence in the progress made so far: “We’re satisfied with the level of collaboration and the speed at which the National Assembly is working.”

With the inauguration of the two new commissioners from the Southeast and Northwest, INEC now boasts a full slate of national commissioners a legal requirement as preparations for 2027 ramp up.