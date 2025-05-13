Bayer Leverkusen Set to lose Frimpong to Liverpool 

Liverpool is reportedly “hitting the ground running” in their pursuit of Jeremie Frimpong, with talks advancing to sign the talented right-back.

According to sources, the Reds have “opened the door” to negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen, discussing the €35m release clause structure that could pave the way for Frimpong’s arrival.

The 23-year-old has “caught the eye” of Liverpool’s scouting team, and he’s understood to be “chomping at the bit” to join the Premier League giants. Frimpong’s enthusiasm for the move is evident, and he’s reportedly “all ears” for Liverpool’s proposal.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exodus, Frimpong has emerged as the Reds’ top target to fill the potential gap.

Reports have it that Liverpool’s talks with Bayer Leverkusen are “gaining momentum,” with both sides exploring the possibility of a €35m deal. The negotiations are “in full swing,” and it seems that Liverpool is “pulling out all the stops” to land their top target. If the talks are successful, Frimpong could be on his way to Anfield sooner rather than later.

Frimpong’s potential move to Liverpool would be a “dream come true” for the young player, who has been making waves in the Bundesliga with his impressive performances. With his “eyes on the prize,” Frimpong is ready to take the next step in his career and make a name for himself in the Premier League.