El-Pukinson’s story is one of imagination, passion, and an unwavering pursuit of greatness. Born Puki Dauda Mohammed in Bokkos, Plateau State, he refused to be bound by the limitations of his humble beginnings. Instead, he forged his path through sheer determination, tapping into his God-given talents to create a world where love, music, and ambition intertwined seamlessly. At the core of his journey was an image—an ethereal vision of a woman who existed only in the depths of his imagination yet held an undeniable power over his heart. He longed for her with an intensity that defied reason, and in that longing, he found the fuel to become extraordinary. That image, that muse, would later take shape in the real world as Fatima Zahra, the woman he would one day call his own.

It was this imagined love that ignited the fire within him, pushing him to defy the odds, to dream beyond what seemed possible, and to mold himself into a man worthy of greatness. He remembers the night vividly—the moment an image of a woman came to him, breathtaking in elegance, noble in spirit, and so rare she seemed beyond reach. She was the kind of woman who could breathe life into the lifeless, offer hope to the hopeless, and inspire even the most broken souls. She was a beacon of excellence, reserved only for those who carried weight, honor, and influence. And so, El-Pukinson made a promise to himself: he would not let her slip away. If destiny had placed her on a pedestal, then he would rise to meet her.

His first step toward greatness was to embrace the challenge of science, choosing a path that was daunting yet rewarding. He enrolled at the Government Science College, Kuru, at a time when many feared the complexities of science. He believed that standing out in this field would set him apart, bringing him closer to the woman he had built in his mind. But that was only the beginning. His burning desire to succeed led him to the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Jos, where he pursued Pharmacy—an honorable profession that promised impact, prestige, and the ability to heal. Yet, even as he excelled, he realized it wasn’t enough. If he was to be truly exceptional, he needed something more, something unique. That realization led him to music.

It was in music that El-Pukinson found a new kind of magic—a way to blend fantasy and reality, to heal not just with medicine but with melodies, rhythm, and words. In his quest to impress his imaginary Zahra, he discovered a gift for songwriting, rap, and storytelling. What began as an attempt to entertain an illusion soon became a force of its own, allowing him to inspire, empower, and connect with people in ways he never imagined. Love, he realized, was the greatest power of all—the force that drives ambition, fuels dreams, and gives life its deepest meaning. His ability to merge pharmacy with music made him a rare gem, one whose talents transcended traditional boundaries.

Today, El-Pukinson is the epitome of versatility. With a Master’s degree in Clinical Pharmacy from the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka, he has built a formidable career across multiple fields. As the Assistant Director of Pharmaceutical Services at the Federal University of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital, Azare, he plays a vital role in patient care, particularly in antiretroviral treatment. He is also a part-time lecturer at Bauchi State University, shaping the minds of future pharmacists. But beyond academia and healthcare, he is a celebrated broadcaster, a sought-after scriptwriter, and a musical sensation. His decade-long career as a radio presenter at BRC 94.6FM Azare has made him a household name in Northern Nigeria, while his stage plays and dramas addressing social issues like drug abuse and chronic illness continue to leave lasting impacts.

His love for music has propelled him to remarkable heights. His debut album, Labarin Soyayya (Love Story), is a masterfully crafted piece of art—a fusion of Hausa and English that captures the essence of love and passion. Featuring industry heavyweights like Lyrical Dr Smith, BOC Madaki, Deejarh Adam (Sadeeqa), and rap icon V’Zar, the album has received widespread acclaim, with tracks such as Fatima Zahra, Kaunar Masoya, Farar Tuta, and Lilon Soyayya dominating radio charts and streaming platforms across Nigeria and beyond. His musical talent has taken him to prestigious stages, including three consecutive performances at the Annual National Scientific Conference of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, where his hit song Pharmacy Love became an anthem for pharmacists worldwide.

His influence extends beyond entertainment. As the State Secretary of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Bauchi State Branch, and a National Council Member of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, he is an active voice in healthcare leadership. He also serves as the Chairman of the Senior Staff Association at the Federal University of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital, Azare, balancing his artistic pursuits with his commitment to professional excellence.

But perhaps the most extraordinary twist in his tale is that the woman he once imagined became real. Fatima Ibrahim Mohd (Zahra) entered his life, bringing his fantasy full circle. Today, they share a beautiful marriage blessed with four children. In a poetic tribute to their love, he dedicated Fatima Zahra on his Labarin Soyayya album—a song that immortalizes the love that once existed only in his dreams.

El-Pukinson’s journey proves a powerful truth: love—whether real or imagined—has the power to shape destinies. Science validates this notion, with research showing that love and social connection improve mental and physical health, enhance resilience, and provide a sense of purpose. Love strengthens the heart, fuels ambition, and inspires creativity, as seen in El-Pukinson’s story.

If success, extraordinary energy, and passion are what we seek, we need only look to Labarin Soyayya—El-Pukinson’s tale of fantasy, self-discovery, and a unique blend of talents. His story reminds us that love, in any form, is the sweetest force on earth, and when paired with music, it becomes a timeless legacy that heals, inspires, and elevates.

