David Moyes Named Barclays Manager of the Month for February

Everton manager David Moyes has been awarded the Barclays Manager of the Month for February after leading the Toffees through an impressive unbeaten run, securing two wins and three draws.

The recognition sees Moyes move joint-third on the all-time list, alongside Pep Guardiola, with only Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger having claimed the award more often.

It marks Moyes’ first time winning the accolade since March 2013, during the closing months of his initial tenure at Everton. Notably, the award comes exactly 23 years to the day since his first appointment as the club’s manager in 2002.

Reflecting on the honor, Moyes credited his players’ dedication: “For me to join a club and, near enough in my first month, get Manager of the Month is more about the commitment of the players — their attitude and the way they’ve worked has been fabulous.”

He added: “I’m really thrilled because the names of the people up there are unbelievable coaches and managers. Having longevity in the Premier League has given me more chances to win it, but with the level of competition now — with so many talented new coaches — it’s a big challenge.”

Everton’s strong February began with a commanding 4-0 win over Leicester City, followed by a dramatic 2-2 Merseyside derby draw against league leaders Liverpool. They then edged past Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park before battling to a 2-2 draw against Manchester United and a 1-1 stalemate at Brentford.

Moyes topped a five-man shortlist for the award, beating out Oliver Glasner, Ange Postecoglou, Marco Silva, and Arne Slot — with votes from the public combined with those of a panel of experts.