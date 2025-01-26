EFCC Rewards Outstanding Officers and Departments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), under the leadership of Ola Olukoyede, honored exceptional officers and departments on Saturday, January 25, 2025, for their outstanding performance in 2024.

A total of 35 officers and 30 sections of the Commission were recognized for their excellence. Among them, 20 officers from various departments were named Staff of the Year, while 15 prosecutors from different zonal directorates received awards for securing the highest convictions.

Awards for the highest recoveries and convictions were given to 15 sections from across the zonal directorates. Sokoto Directorate earned the title of Best Zonal Directorate of the Year.

CSE Alvan Gurumnaan from the Department of Special Duties was named Staff of the Year and received a brand-new car.

A posthumous award for bravery was given to the late ASE I Aminu Harisu Sahabi, who lost his life in the line of duty. In his honor, the administration block of the EFCC Academy was named after him.

The Best Staff in each department received N500,000, while prosecutors of the year were also awarded N500,000 each.

The 30 sections with the highest recoveries and convictions were rewarded with N1 million each, and the Zonal Directorate of the Year received N1.5 million.

