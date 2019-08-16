EFCC Investigates Head Of Civil Service Oyo-Ita over alleged N3bn Contract Scam

Ekpedeme Umoh
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has launched investigations into an alleged N3bn contract scam involving the Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita.

She is also being investigated over alleged abuse of duty tour allowance, money laundering and alleged theft of government funds, according to reports.

Mrs. Oyo-Ita, who was said to have been quizzed by the anti-graft body for days, has however, been granted an administrative bail.

Reports have it though that she is now hospitalised under the close watch of the EFCC.

Oyo-Ita, was appointed as the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in acting capacity in October 2015 and confirmed in January 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

