EFCC Investigates Head Of Civil Service Oyo-Ita over alleged N3bn Contract Scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has launched investigations into an alleged N3bn contract scam involving the Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita.

She is also being investigated over alleged abuse of duty tour allowance, money laundering and alleged theft of government funds, according to reports.

Mrs. Oyo-Ita, who was said to have been quizzed by the anti-graft body for days, has however, been granted an administrative bail.

Reports have it though that she is now hospitalised under the close watch of the EFCC.

Oyo-Ita, was appointed as the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in acting capacity in October 2015 and confirmed in January 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari.