EFCC Declares Businesswoman Aisha Achimugu Wanted Over Alleged Multi-Million Naira Scam

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. A document revealed to the public has confirmed that businesswoman Aisha Achimugu is under investigation by the EFCC for alleged money laundering and a high-profile investment scam. Despite denials from her camp, an EFCC letter dated March 4, 2025, invited her for questioning on March 5 in Port Harcourt. Instead of complying, Achimugu fled Nigeria around March 6 or 7, prompting the EFCC to secure an arrest warrant and prepare to declare her wanted. Meanwhile, her aide, David Abakpa, has been running a media campaign denying the probe, blaming “unscrupulous elements” for the reports. However, EFCC insiders confirm the investigation is ongoing. 2. The Federal Government of Nigeria plans to learn power generation and transmission from Egypt, which it regards as a role model in the energy sector. During a meeting in Abuja, Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu and Egyptian Ambassador Mohammed Fouad discussed bilateral cooperation in renewable energy and rural electrification. Adelabu praised Egypt’s energy infrastructure development and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to expanding electricity access, especially in rural areas. Nigeria has secured $750 million from the World Bank and $190 million from Japan to support renewable energy projects to electrify remote areas. Egypt expressed interest in helping bridge Nigeria’s metering gap and enhancing energy access. 3. The Nigerian Presidency has defended the six-month suspension of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other officials, stating it was necessary to prevent anarchy. The crisis stems from a power struggle between Fubara and lawmakers loyal to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike. Fubara made his first public appearance since the declaration, attending a church service amid public support. President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers, citing intelligence reports of militants targeting oil infrastructure. Critics, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, condemned the move as undemocratic, while SERAP filed a lawsuit challenging the suspension. Meanwhile, conflicting reports emerged regarding an explosion at the Soku oil facility, though officials assured the plant was intact. The Presidency insists that the intervention is temporary and necessary to stabilize governance, but opposition leaders demand that the National Assembly reject it.

4. A newly formed opposition coalition involving Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Nasir El-Rufai ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 election has faced criticism from PDP’s Bode George and former Kano governor Ibrahim Shekarau. They argue that the coalition is driven by personal ambition rather than structured political strategy. Atiku’s camp dismissed the criticism, stating the coalition is progressing and won’t be distracted. Obi’s camp emphasized their focus on nation-building and hinted at further announcements. Meanwhile, former APC Vice Chairman Salihu Lukman warned of Nigeria becoming a one-party state and stressed the need for a strong opposition. Talks about a potential “mega party” remain ongoing, with leaders expressing confidence in creating a credible alternative to the ruling APC.

5. Nigerian travel content creator Alma Asinobi narrowly missed breaking the Guinness World Record for the fastest journey across all seven continents due to visa issues that delayed her arrival in Sydney, Australia. Her total travel time of 71 hours and 35 minutes fell short of Johnny Cruz Buckingham’s current record of 64 hours, set in February 2025. Despite setbacks—including flight cancellations, reroutes, and passport-related travel barriers—Asinobi completed her journey, using it to reveal passport privilege inequalities that affect many Africans. Although she didn’t claim the record, her resilience inspired many, with supporters calling her attempt a personal and national victory. She now focuses on a March 30 homecoming event, aiming to break another record by gathering Nigerians to sign a national flag in solidarity.

6. Super Eagles players received a $1,000 appearance fee for their 2-0 win against Rwanda on Friday, which boosted Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualification hopes. Each player also gets a $200 daily camp allowance during the international break. For their next match against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, players will receive another $1,000 appearance fee. Nigeria is now fourth in Group C with six points from five games, and a win against Zimbabwe would further strengthen their qualification chances.

7. Golf Legend Tiger Woods has confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. The golf legend announced the news on Sunday via X, sharing photos and requesting privacy. Vanessa, who was married to Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018, has five children, including Kai, a golfer set to play at the University of Miami in 2026. Kai and Woods’s son, Charlie, recently competed in the same golf tournament. Woods, known for keeping his personal life private, had been the subject of speculation in gossip outlets before the announcement. His post mirrored his 2013 relationship reveal with Lindsey Vonn, which aimed to deter paparazzi. This revelation comes as Woods recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon, ruling him out of the 2025 Masters. Woods has played golf with Donald Trump multiple times and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019