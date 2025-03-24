EFCC Declares Businesswoman Aisha Achimugu Wanted Over Alleged Multi-Million Naira Scam

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;
4. A newly formed opposition coalition involving Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Nasir El-Rufai ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 election has faced criticism from PDP’s Bode George and former Kano governor Ibrahim Shekarau. They argue that the coalition is driven by personal ambition rather than structured political strategy. Atiku’s camp dismissed the criticism, stating the coalition is progressing and won’t be distracted. Obi’s camp emphasized their focus on nation-building and hinted at further announcements. Meanwhile, former APC Vice Chairman Salihu Lukman warned of Nigeria becoming a one-party state and stressed the need for a strong opposition. Talks about a potential “mega party” remain ongoing, with leaders expressing confidence in creating a credible alternative to the ruling APC.
5. Nigerian travel content creator Alma Asinobi narrowly missed breaking the Guinness World Record for the fastest journey across all seven continents due to visa issues that delayed her arrival in Sydney, Australia. Her total travel time of 71 hours and 35 minutes fell short of Johnny Cruz Buckingham’s current record of 64 hours, set in February 2025. Despite setbacks—including flight cancellations, reroutes, and passport-related travel barriers—Asinobi completed her journey, using it to reveal passport privilege inequalities that affect many Africans. Although she didn’t claim the record, her resilience inspired many, with supporters calling her attempt a personal and national victory. She now focuses on a March 30 homecoming event, aiming to break another record by gathering Nigerians to sign a national flag in solidarity.
6. Super Eagles players received a $1,000 appearance fee for their 2-0 win against Rwanda on Friday, which boosted Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualification hopes. Each player also gets a $200 daily camp allowance during the international break. For their next match against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, players will receive another $1,000 appearance fee. Nigeria is now fourth in Group C with six points from five games, and a win against Zimbabwe would further strengthen their qualification chances.
7. Golf Legend Tiger Woods has confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. The golf legend announced the news on Sunday via X, sharing photos and requesting privacy. Vanessa, who was married to Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018, has five children, including Kai, a golfer set to play at the University of Miami in 2026. Kai and Woods’s son, Charlie, recently competed in the same golf tournament. Woods, known for keeping his personal life private, had been the subject of speculation in gossip outlets before the announcement. His post mirrored his 2013 relationship reveal with Lindsey Vonn, which aimed to deter paparazzi. This revelation comes as Woods recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon, ruling him out of the 2025 Masters. Woods has played golf with Donald Trump multiple times and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019