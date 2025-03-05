EFCC Arrests Ex-Akwa Ibom Gov Udom Emmanuel Over ₦700bn Fraud, Arraigns Ex-Abia Gov for ₦47bn Misappropriation

1. The EFCC has arrested former Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, over an alleged N700 billion fraud. He was invited for questioning regarding allegations of money laundering and fund diversion. Investigations are ongoing. In a separate case, former Abia State governor Theodore Orji and four others were arraigned for allegedly misappropriating ₦47 billion. Charges include the misuse of security votes, loan funds, and Paris Club refunds. They pleaded not guilty and were granted bail, with the trial set for June 18–19, 2025.

2. Governor Siminalayi Fubara has pledged to implement the Supreme Court judgment in Rivers State once the certified true copy is received. His administration has contacted its legal team but has not received the official document. The Ijaw National Council (INC) and Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) have warned against any forceful attempt to remove Fubara, condemning the Supreme Court ruling that reinstated opposition lawmakers and nullified local government elections. INC criticized the judgment, arguing it undermines Ijaw political contributions and threatens stability in the Niger Delta. IYC vowed to resist any impeachment moves and warned of potential unrest.

3. Meanwhile, Action Alliance (AA) accepted the court ruling, while former local government chairmen sacked in 2015 vowed to reclaim their offices following a favorable Court of Appeal ruling. Timi Frank alleged a plot to manipulate the Supreme Court judgment by inserting defection-related issues to undermine pending cases. Fubara inaugurated a remodeled fire service headquarters in governance, emphasizing his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

4. The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has rejected calls for Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s resignation over sexual harassment allegations made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, urging restraint and fair investigation. Meanwhile, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) accused the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) of politicizing the issue to discredit Southern leaders. Women’s rights coalition VIEW demanded an independent probe by the Senate Ethics Committee and called for Akpabio to step aside during the investigation. They also pushed for Senate reforms to prevent marginalization of female lawmakers. Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Akpabio made inappropriate advances toward her, a claim he denies. His wife, Ekaette Akpabio, has filed defamation lawsuits in response.

5. The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) has clarified that Remitta remains the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) approved payment gateway but will be integrated into the new Treasury Management and Revenue Assurance System (TMRAS) alongside other payment service providers. TMRAS, launched on March 4, will streamline federal revenue collections and payments while enhancing budget performance. Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu appointed Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the new Accountant General of the Federation, effective March 7, 2025. His selection followed a rigorous, merit-based process involving written assessments, ICT tests, and interviews.

6. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said President Trump would likely announce a tariff reduction deal with Canada and Mexico, though Canada’s Foreign Minister denied any official contact. The US imposed tariffs, prompting Canadian and Mexican retaliation. Lutnick suggested Trump might adjust tariffs if fentanyl trafficking efforts improved. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau criticized the tariffs, vowing retaliation, while Trump threatened reciprocal measures. The trade war with China escalated as the US raised tariffs, prompting Beijing to retaliate and file a WTO complaint. China rejected US claims linking fentanyl to tariffs, accusing Washington of using it as an excuse for economic pressure. Trump defended tariffs as a response to trade imbalances.