Education Ministers Praise First Lady Oluremi Tinubu’s 65th Birthday Gift

The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, and the Honourable Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, have expressed heartfelt gratitude to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, as she marked her 65th birthday on Tuesday.

According to a press release made available to The News Chronicle, Senator Tinubu chose to celebrate her birthday in a unique and noble way by asking well-wishers to donate to the National Library Fund instead of presenting personal gifts.

The Ministry described this as a remarkable act of generosity and vision, noting that it reflects her lifelong commitment to education and her belief in the transformative power of knowledge.

The revival of the National Library Fund, the statement noted, is central to the Federal Government’s effort to reposition Nigeria from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy.

The National Library, it emphasized, represents not just a physical building but a vital symbol of learning, opportunity, and progress for generations to come.

The initiative, the Education Ministers stressed, aligns perfectly with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, who has consistently placed education at the core of national renewal.

His administration, they said, remains determined to provide better learning environments at all levels of education, ensuring that Nigeria’s young people are equipped with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities required to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Reaffirming their commitment to this mission, the Ministers called on Nigerians in the public and private sectors, civil society, and individuals to rally support for the National Library Fund. They maintained that collective effort will help secure a brighter educational future for the nation.