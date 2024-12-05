Edo Police Get 48-hour Ultimatum to Explain Death of Ex-NLC Chairman, Eboigbodin

Civil society coalition in Edo State, on Wednesday, gave the Nigeria Police, Edo State command, a 48-hour ultimatum to explain to Nigerians the circumstances that led to the death of former Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) chairman, Edo State chapter, Comrade Kaduna Eboigbodin.

Eboigbodin’s wife revealed a troubling sequence of events when police stopped him at a roadblock in the Upper Sokponba area of the Edo State capital.

The deceased wife said the police stopped Comrade Eboigbodin and demanded to see his vehicle papers, which were all up to date.

According to her, the policemen then raised concerns about a discrepancy between the engraved number on the car’s glass and the plate number, an issue he explained to them.

Despite Eboigbodin’s compliance, the police seized his documents, ordered his arrest, and instructed another officer to enter his vehicle.

She said the police even called for a towing service to take his car to the station, adding that the aggressive demeanor of the police created an environment of tension, which ultimately led to Comrade Eboigbodin’s death.

She said to make matters worse, the officers, instead of assisting, fled the scene, leaving only her and bystanders to rush him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Addressing Journalists in Benin, the Executive Director of the African Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), Rev. David Ugolor, said, Eboigbodin was a dedicated leader, serving as the former Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Edo State, the former National Vice Chairman of NULGEN, the Pioneer Coordinator of the Edo Civil Society Organisation (EDOSCO), and a founding member of the Network of Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria (NOCSON), among others.

Ugolor further said in light of the tragic incident, they are calling on the Edo State Government, the Commissioner of Police, and all relevant authorities to conduct a full investigation into the matter.

“This investigation is to identify and hold accountable, the police officers involved in this incident.

“We also call for the implementation of measures to ensure that such unprofessional conduct is addressed and prevented in the future,” he said.

Speaking also, the coordinator general of the Edo Civil Society Organizations (EDOCSO), Comrade Omobude Agho, said the late Eboigbodin was a man well known in the state and expressed surprise at the police officer’s actions.

He added that consequently, upon the police action that has led to the sudden death of their comrade, the civil rights groups in the state are giving the Edo State Police command a 48-hour ultimatum to investigate the circumstances that led to his death and bring the officers in question to book.

Reacting, the Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Moses Yamu, said the command would get back to the press later.

