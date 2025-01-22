Edo Govt Approves Recruitment of 500 Teachers

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo has approved the recruitment of 500 teachers by the State Basic Education Board to enhance learning.

According to the newly sworn-in Edo state Commissioner for Education, Dr Emmanuel Iyamu, who announced this on Wednesday January 22, reiterated the vital role of the education sector by the Okpebholo-led administration.

While noting that the recruitment is strictly going to be merit-based, Iyamu added that the recruitment would be done in tranches, maintaining that “it is meant to fill the numerous vacancies in public schools.

“Government is committed to ensuring that all public schools in Edo are adequately staffed by qualified teachers.

“The era of having two or three teachers in a school is gone and I am calling on qualified Nigerians

to apply.”