ECOWAS Sets Eyes on Border Security, Establishes Migration Academy in Nigeria

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has taken a seeming major step towards strengthening collaboration between immigration and border security operatives within the sub-region.

The sub-regional bloc has agreed to set up a Migration Academy in Nigeria. The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, who made this known said the academy will be set up in Tugga, Kebbi State, to train immigration officers in the region.

Babandede who disclosed this during the Passing out Parade of 396 cadets of the 44th Superintendent Basic Course in Kano, said the academy, when fully established, will help in training officers ‎and border security personnel within the sub-region.

According to him, the institution will also strengthen collaboration between immigration officers and border security personnel within the sub-region, adding that the academy ‎will help officers to learn French to enhance regional cooperation and strengthen the capacity of the personnel.

‎

‎To develop new and responsive training curricula for the training institutions, he said NIS had since gathered 30 professors at the Command and Staff College, Sokoto, for that purpose, pointing out that NIS will intensify efforts at the ongoing reforms on operational activities and staff welfare.‎

While urging them to be hardworking, dedicated, disciplined and be good ambassadors of the service, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, in her remark, said the event represented a sincere demonstration of government commitment to strengthen national security architecture and gainful employment.

“As you pass out from this institution ‎today, I enjoin you to remain guided by the training you have received as well as by the agencies rules of engagement in your conduct”, she said.

‎The Comptroller-General, Ghana Immigration, Kwame Takyi, ssid Ghana will continue to support the academy, adding that it was ready to partner other ECOWAS heads to make the dream a reality.

The commandant of the training school, ‎Richard Adegoke, thanked the Babandede for providing an enabling environment for the cadets, and urged the graduates to uphold and apply the requisite knowledge and good values they had imbibed during their training as good ambassadors of the school.