Easter: Embattled Former Kogi Gov, Yahaya Bello Preaches To Christians

Former Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has encouraged Christians to hold firmly to the enduring principles of peace and compassion as taught by Jesus Christ, saying these virtues have the power to transform lives and foster national development.

In his Easter message, conveyed in a statement by Mr. Ohiare Machael, Director of the Yahaya Bello Media Office, Bello extended warm greetings to Christians across Kogi State and the nation, urging them to draw inspiration from the core themes of Easter—love, sacrifice, peace, and unity.

“I today, congratulate the Christian faithful on the completion of the 40-day lenten period. Your prayers, during the period and beyond, will aid the continued actualisation of the laudable goals of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“I believe that the significance of the season and its lessons will transcend religious and cultural boundaries and serve as the bedrock of harmonious coexistence.”

He applauded the peaceful relationship among religious communities in Kogi, highlighting the spirit of unity that has long characterized the state. He also urged residents to rally behind the leadership of Governor Usman Ododo to ensure the continued delivery of good governance and inclusive development.

Widely acknowledged for his efforts in fostering religious tolerance while in office, including the establishment of a Christian chapel at the Kogi Government House in Lokoja, Bello reiterated his call for interfaith understanding.

He added: “l urged all Christians to be guided by the timeless values of peace, compassion and unity preached by the season.”

The former governor also offered prayers for divine protection and guidance over Nigeria and its leaders, calling on citizens to work collectively for the country’s progress.

Reaffirming his support for the ongoing reforms by President Tinubu’s government, Bello said: “the current administration under President Tinubu has done a lot to turn the economy around in a very short period.”

“We must first recognise this as the administration consolidates on the gains and strives to achieve every aspect of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

He concluded by wishing Christians a joyful Easter celebration, praying for enduring peace and prosperity across the nation.